Trump says he is staying in Washington to protect law and order
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Jun 2020 07:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2020 07:50 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump on Friday cancelled a planned weekend visit to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, and said he was staying in Washington "to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced."
"The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped," Trump wrote on Twitter. "I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe - and these people will be brought to Justice!"
Trump has pledged to take a hard line on anyone destroying or vandalising historical US monuments and has threatened to use force on some protesters, as activism against racial injustice sweeps the country.
Trump said on Twitter on Friday that he had signed a "very strong" executive order protecting monuments. A text of the order says the federal government will prosecute "to the fullest extent" anyone who damages or desecrates monuments, memorials or statues.
The 2003 Veterans Memorial Preservation Act provides for prison terms of up to 10 years for destroying or attempting to destroy monuments commemorating those who served in the US armed forces.
Trump's order also threatens to withhold federal support to state and local law enforcement agencies that fail to protect monuments.
Hundreds of unarmed Washington, DC, National Guard troops are on standby to assist law enforcement personnel with protecting monuments, after protesters tried to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in a park near the White House on Monday.
Calls for the removal of these monuments come in conjunction with Black Lives Matter protests, which were sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
Trump's decision to cancel his trip to New Jersey comes amid a spike in coronavirus cases in many states.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said the cancellation was not related to New Jersey's requirement that visitors from states with high coronavirus infection rates self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
Trump visited one of the states with high rates, Arizona, earlier this week.
- US reports record surge in daily cases
- Russia offered Afghans 'bounties to kill US troops'
- Man stabs six in Glasgow before being shot by police
- Imran under fire for bin Laden 'martyrdom' remark
- Teenager who threw boy from Tate Modern jailed for 15 years
- Russian hackers target Americans working at home
- Pakistan condemns India's expulsion of diplomats
- China’s military provokes its neighbours
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh sex workers face hunger, abuse as coronavirus hits trade
- Kendall, Kylie Jenner deny Bangladesh worker non-payment accusations as imbroglio
- Marine mammals are dying in their dozens in Bangladesh. Experts struggle for answers
- Kuwaiti businesswoman faces travel ban over links to Bangladesh MP Shahid
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to cut down HSC exams in pandemic
- Dhaka brokerage house owner goes into hiding, investors in distress
- More than half of beds at Bangladesh COVID-19 hospitals lie empty
- Singapore hospital discharges Bangladeshi worker who nearly died of COVID-19
- Titas suspends gas supply to large parts of Dhaka