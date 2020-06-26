US Senate backs bill to punish China over Hong Kong
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2020 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2020 01:44 AM BdST
The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday that would impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or companies that back efforts by China to restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy, pushing back against Beijing’s new security law for the city.
The measure also includes secondary sanctions on banks that do business with anyone found to be backing any crackdown on the territory’s autonomy, potentially cutting them off from American counterparts and limiting access to US dollar transactions.
The “Hong Kong Autonomy Act” passed by unanimous consent. To become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump.
Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen, a lead sponsor, said in the Senate the legislation would send a clear message to Beijing that there would be consequences if it acts to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy.
“This could be our last opportunity to stay Beijing’s hand before it destroys what is left of freedom in the city,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley, another sponsor.
The bill almost passed last week, Van Hollen said, but was blocked by Republican Senator Kevin Cramer - who had co-sponsored it - at the request of the Trump administration, which made a late request for technical corrections.
The delay underscored how complicated it can be to pass legislation pushing back on China, as the administration pursues a trade deal with Beijing and the two powerful countries grapple for international influence and clash over human rights.
US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years since the coronavirus pandemic, which began in China, hit the United States hard.
China’s moves to impose the security legislation prompted Trump to initiate a process to eliminate special economic treatment that has allowed Hong Kong to remain a global financial center.
- World faces oxygen shortage: WHO
- Satellite images show new Chinese structures near Indian border
- Marathon vote on extending Putin's rule begins
- Gulf virus cases surpass 400,000
- Pakistan airlines to ground a third of its pilots
- IMF predicts deeper global downturn
- Old Soviet studies hint at virus strategy
- Virus-hit Russia holds mask-free victory parade
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kylie Jenner under fire for 'not paying' apparel workers in Bangladesh
- Govt reprimands GP, Robi for streaming 'uncensored' web series
- ‘I deserve an apology from them’: Dr Ferdous Khandker rebuts propaganda about his political ties
- Kuwait sends Bangladesh MP Shahid Islam to prison on charges of human trafficking, money laundering
- Govt to announce decision on Dhaka lockdowns in 2-4 days
- Satya Prasad Majumder named new VC of BUET
- Bangladesh reports 39 more virus deaths, caseload tops 126,600
- Breakthrough drug for COVID-19 may be risky for mild cases
- Vaccine alliance finds manufacturing capacity for 4 bln doses of coronavirus vaccines
- US sets record for daily new coronavirus cases