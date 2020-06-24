Home > World

China defence ministry says recent border clash caused by India

China's defence ministry said on Wednesday a border clash between China and India was caused by the Indian side.

The Indian actions violated a consensus between the two countries and were a unilateral provocation, the Chinese ministry said on its social media account.

