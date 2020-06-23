Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2020 03:42 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 03:42 AM BdST
Saudi Arabia has banned international pilgrim arrivals from attending Hajj this year in a bid to limit the coronavirus outbreak, reports BBC.
Only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom will be allowed to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement on Monday.
An estimated two million people would otherwise have visited Makkah and Madina this summer for the annual Islamic pilgrimage, the BBC said.
Saudi Arabia has recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths. It only lifted a nationwide lockdown at the weekend, the BBC report said.
