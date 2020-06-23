Home > World

Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jun 2020 03:42 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 03:42 AM BdST

Saudi Arabia has banned international pilgrim arrivals from attending Hajj this year in a bid to limit the coronavirus outbreak, reports BBC.

Only a very limited number of people currently living in the kingdom will be allowed to make the pilgrimage with social distancing measures enforced, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement on Monday.

An estimated two million people would otherwise have visited Makkah and Madina this summer for the annual Islamic pilgrimage, the BBC said.

In normal times the pilgrimage is one of the most significant moments in the Muslim religious calendar. But only citizens from countries around the world who are already resident in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to attend this year, the website added.

Saudi Arabia has recorded 161,005 cases of infection and 1,307 deaths. It only lifted a nationwide lockdown at the weekend, the BBC report said.

