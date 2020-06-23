China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Jun 2020 03:35 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2020 03:35 PM BdST
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and India have agreed to take measures to ease tensions along a disputed stretch of their border, where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also described recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict as "fake news". An Indian government minister said on Sunday that China had lost at least 40 soldiers in the clash.
More stories
- 15 killed in Mexican village attack
- China, India agree to ease border tension
- Trump suspends US work visas
- Saudi bars international Hajj pilgrims
- France brings 10 children of French jihadis home
- US designates 4 Chinese media as foreign missions
- Global virus cases surpass 9m
- US virus deaths top 120,000
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lock down 11 more virus red zones Tuesday
- Virus patient charged Tk 86,000 for '30 minutes' of oxygen therapy
- UN adopts resolution asking Myanmar to take back Rohingya from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh regulator bridles Grameenphone with new rules
- Olama League makes false claim: coronavirus is not contagious
- Saudi Arabia bars international pilgrim arrivals for Hajj to control coronavirus
- Bangladesh records 3,480 new virus cases; body count tops 1,500
- Bangladesh Bank official Fariduddin dies from COVID-19
- Trump suspends visas allowing hundreds of thousands of foreigners to work in the US
- Antibody levels in recovered COVID-19 patients decline quickly: research