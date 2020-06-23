China says it has agreed with India to take steps to ease border tensions

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and India have agreed to take measures to ease tensions along a disputed stretch of their border, where a clash last week left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also described recent media reports of 40 Chinese casualties in the conflict as "fake news". An Indian government minister said on Sunday that China had lost at least 40 soldiers in the clash.