Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths as outbreak worsens
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2020 04:31 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2020 04:31 AM BdST
Brazil officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, with more than 1 million total cases, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing.
