China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2020 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2020 04:41 PM BdST
China lost at least 40 soldiers in a clash with India at their disputed border this week, a federal government minister has said, as the nuclear-armed countries remained locked in confrontation on the frontline on Sunday.
China has not said anything about any losses in the hand-to-hand combat that took place in the heavily contested Galwan Valley in the western Himalayas, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and at least 76 injured.
“If 20 were martyred on our (Indian) side, then there would have been at least double the casualties on their (China) side,” V.K.Singh, the minister for roads and transport, told TV News24 in an interview broadcast late on Saturday.
Singh, who is a former army chief, did not provide any evidence to support his statement. He said China historically never accepted any war casualties including in the 1962 conflict with India.
China’s state controlled Global Times said earlier there had been casualties on the Chinese side but did not elaborate.
Singh said the Indian side had handed over Chinese troops who had strayed into Indian territory after the violent standoff.
India’s defense ministry spokesman Bharat Bhushan Babu refused to comment on Singh’s interview.
The nuclear-armed Asian neighbors traded accusations on Saturday that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of their deadliest clash in half a century.
Troops remain locked in a face-off at several locations along the poorly defined Line of Actual Control, despite talks between local commanders to de-escalate.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has criticized China for escalating border tensions with India.
- Why the US jobless rate has soared in contrast to Japan
- Trump knocks protests, defends virus response
- Corrupt officials collude with price gougers in Latin America
- Fugitive Iranian judge found dead in Romania
- 3 die in UK stabbing attack
- India, China accuse each other over clash
- Brazil passes 1m virus cases
- S Arabia to lift virus curfew
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh gives Emirates greenlight to resume flights to Dhaka
- Journalist Abed Khan, family contract COVID-19
- Mashrafe Bin Mortaza tests positive for COVID-19
- WHO warns of ‘dangerous phase’ of pandemic as outbreaks widen
- AL leader Hanif flies to Canada to visit family
- Bangladesh reports 39 new virus deaths, caseload jumps by 3,531
- Johnson & Johnson will stop selling skin-whitening creams
- 20 Bangladesh judges infected with COVID-19
- China likely lost at least 40 soldiers in border clash: Indian minister
- Three killed after man goes on stabbing spree in Reading park, police say