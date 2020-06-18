No injuries as UK PM Johnson's car shunted by security vehicle
Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2020 12:56 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2020 12:56 AM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament on Wednesday when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two Reuters witnesses said.
Johnson's office said no one had been injured.
The vehicle was leaving the parliamentary estate with police outriders when a protester ran into the road, prompting the official car to stop and the following Range Rover to drive into it. Both cars moved off in a matter of seconds.
Johnson, who returned to work at the end of April after recovering from a serious COVID-19 infection, had just finished his weekly question session in parliament.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car was shunted by a security vehicle outside parliament when Kurdish protesters ran into the road, two @Reuters witnesses said https://t.co/iDoB9mQQQ9 pic.twitter.com/ELeeSHJXSk— Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020
