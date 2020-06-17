Home > World

South Korean unification minister offers to step down, Yonhap says

Published: 17 Jun 2020 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 08:13 PM BdST

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who oversees engagement with North Korea, offered on Wednesday to step down, saying he takes responsibility for a worsening in ties between the neighbours, the Yonhap news agency said.

 

