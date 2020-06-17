Home > World

China says it has agreed with India to de-escalate border situation

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jun 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2020 06:06 PM BdST

China and India have agreed to de-escalate the situation at their border as soon as possible following a clash between the their troops, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Indian Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a phone call on Wednesday that India should severely punish those responsible for the conflict and control its frontline troops, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

China and India have blamed each other for the clash on Monday, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

