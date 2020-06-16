UK COVID-19 death toll hits 53,077: Reuters tally
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2020 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 05:36 PM BdST
The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll has hit 53,077, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country’s status as one of the worst hit in the world.
The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which updates the figures on a weekly basis, said on Tuesday the number of deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up to June 5 rose to 47,820.
The large death toll has prompted criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the pandemic, with opposition parties and some scientists saying Britain was too slow to impose a lockdown or protect the elderly in care homes.
Epidemiologists say excess mortality - deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for the time of year - is the best way of gauging deaths from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.
While these figures take longer to compile, Britain appears to be faring badly here too.
About 64,500 more people than usual have died in the United Kingdom during this year’s pandemic, according to the latest available data, Nick Stripe, the head of health analysis at the ONS, said.
- Trump critical of FDA decision to revoke use of COVID-19 drug
- US states tackle reopening differently
- US SC rule on transgender right dents Trump restrictions
- US is in ‘deep internal crisis’: Putin
- Beijing tightens outbound travel
- Trump touts hydroxychloroquine again
- Trump says he will sign police reform executive order
- US SC bars discrimination against LGBT workers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- What lockdown curbs will be imposed on virus hotspots
- Bangladesh army to tighten vigilance in virus red zones
- All offices in red zones to remain shut as govt announces fresh curbs
- Bangladesh extends contracts of 6 ambassadors amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh reports 53 new virus deaths and 3,862 cases, both daily records
- Bangladesh gives bank loan defaulters until September to repay instalments
- Bangladesh Bank orders shutdown of banks in 'red zones'