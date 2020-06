Trump touts hydroxychloroquine even as US revokes emergency use status

President Donald Trump said on Monday other countries had provided great reports on the effectiveness of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the deadly coronavirus, complaining that only US agencies have failed to grasp its benefit.

His remarks, delivered to reporters at the White House, came hours after the US Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorisation for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite Trump's frequent praise of the drug's usefulness for staving off the disease.