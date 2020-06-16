Russia jails ex-US marine for 16 years on spying charges
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Jun 2020 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2020 12:49 AM BdST
A Russian court convicted former US marine Paul Whelan of spying for the United States on Monday and sentenced him to 16 years in jail, a ruling that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said outraged Washington.
Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia’s Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec. 28, 2018 as he prepared to attend a wedding.
Russia says Whelan, 50, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information. Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.
“This is all political theatre,” said Whelan, who watched proceedings from a glass box inside the Moscow city courtroom.
He told the judge he had not understood the verdict as proceedings were conducted in Russian without translation.
Whelan had held up a piece of paper on which he denounced the proceedings as a “sham trial” and asked for U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Britain, Canada and Ireland to take “decisive action”.
Whelan’s lawyer, Vladimir Zherebenkov, said an appeal would be made against the verdict. Questioning the court’s independence, Whelan’s family said in a statement “Russian judges are political not legal entities”.
Pompeo said Washington was furious and wanted Moscow to immediately free Whelan.
“The United States is outraged by the decision of a Russian court today to convict U.S. citizen Paul Whelan after a secret trial, with secret evidence, and without appropriate allowances for defense witnesses,” said Pompeo.
“The treatment of Paul Whelan at the hands of Russian authorities has been appalling. Russia failed to provide Mr. Whelan with a fair hearing before an independent and impartial tribunal; and during his detention has put his life at risk by ignoring his long-standing medical condition; and unconscionably kept him isolated from family and friends.”
John Sullivan, US Ambassador to Russia, told reporters that no evidence had been produced to prove Whelan’s guilt during what he called a mockery of justice. The ruling would not have “a good impact” on ties between Moscow and Washington - already strained by a range of issues - but that dialogue would continue, he said.
PRISONER SWAP?
Zherebenkov said Whelan was told when he was detained that he would be part of a prisoner swap with the United States and that he believed this was what Moscow now wanted to do.
The Russian Foreign Ministry told the Russian news agency RIA it had proposed detailed prisoner swaps to Washington many times but gave no further details.
Moscow has called for the release of two Russians jailed in the United States - arms dealer Viktor Bout, who agreed to sell weapons to US undercover agents posing as Colombian guerrillas planning to attack American soldiers, and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle cocaine.
Zherebenkov said he believed Moscow wanted to do a deal involving Bout and Yaroshenko. Whelan did not oppose the idea of formally asking Russia to pardon him, Zherebenkov said, but wanted to appeal against the verdict first.
Bout’s wife, Alla, told the RIA news agency on Monday she was ready to pen an appeal to US authorities asking them to swap her husband for Whelan.
A New York court in 2012 sentenced Bout, subject of a book called “Merchant of Death” and inspiration for the film “Lord of War” starring Nicolas Cage, to 25 years in jail.
Whelan will serve his sentence in a maximum security prison, the court said. State prosecutors had sought an 18-year term.
- US is in ‘deep internal crisis’: Putin
- China's response to COVID-19 better than US's: Poll
- China reinstates curbs as coronavirus resurfaces
- UN to examine US racism, police brutality
- ‘Corona cycleways’ become the new commute
- Spain reopens borders for Germans in tourism project
- Europe starts to reopen borders
- India’s surge in virus cases third fastest
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh marks dozens of coronavirus red zones, mostly in Dhaka
- Former mayor of Sylhet City Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran dies at 69
- Restrictions on offices in red, yellow zones as Bangladesh battles pandemic
- Kuwait takes a hard line on Bangladesh MP Shahid arrested on human trafficking charges
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Aug 6
- Bangladesh agency opens probe into bank accounts of Naem Nizam, Peer Habibur Rahman
- Bangladeshi in Singapore for non-COVID treatment tests coronavirus-positive
- Putin says US is in ‘deep internal crisis’
- COVID-19 upended lives in Dhaka. Now comes dengue with rain
- India’s surge in virus cases third fastest globally