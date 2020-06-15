Home > World

Spain reopens borders for 10,000 Germans in tourism pilot project

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jun 2020 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2020 04:59 PM BdST

Spain reopened to a select group of German tourists on Monday in a pilot project which will bring 10,000 holidaymakers to the Balearic Islands to find out how mass tourism can work in a time of coronavirus.

Dozens of mask-wearing sunseekers queued at Duesseldorf airport on Monday morning to board tour operator TUI’s flight to Palma de Mallorca, eager to test arrangements for socially distanced holidaymaking two weeks before Spain fully reopens.

Hotels are limited to running at 50% occupancy and will have infra-red cameras at their entrances to measure guests’ body temperatures. The government is limiting to 10,900 the number of test participants. But few were deterred.

“It’ll be quieter than normal,” said one face-mask wearing holidaymaker, ready in a short-sleeved shirt.

“But it’s a good feeling that it’s all starting up again. That we can travel again.”

On Sunday cleaners clad in protective face coverings wiped surfaces and laid out cutlery on buffet tables at a hotel in Palma de Mallorca, where newly installed floor markings directed guests to observe social distancing while moving around.

European nations eased border controls on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases declin.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.