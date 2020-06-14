UN says two peacekeepers killed in an attack on a convoy in Mali

Two peacekeepers with United Nations (UN) forces in Mali were killed on Saturday in an attack on their convoy in the north of the west African nation, the UN mission in Mali said on Sunday.

The logistics convoy was on a halt on the Tessalit - Gao road when unidentified armed individuals attacked it, and killed two peacekeepers, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, UN mission chief in Mali, said in a statement.