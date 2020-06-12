Home > World

Four killed in blast in Kabul mosque: Ministry of Interior

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2020 04:23 PM BdST

A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistan’s interior ministry said on Friday.

“Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers,” said a Ministry of Interior statement, adding that the West Kabul mosque’s mullah was among those killed.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United States is attempting to broker peace talks between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban to end 18 years of war.

The Islamic State group also has a presence in the country and has carried out large-scale attacks in Kabul in recent months.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.