Trump campaign rallies to start up again in next two weeks
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 06:50 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump plans to start holding campaign rallies again in the next two weeks, a Trump campaign official said on Monday, ending a three-month hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump, who thrives on the energy from packed arenas, has not held a rally since March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and aides describe him as chomping at the bit to get out and start campaigning again ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
It was unclear exactly when or where Trump’s first rally will be and the official, confirming a report in Politico, said safety measures for attendees were still being worked out.
Campaign manager Brad Parscale is to present the president with some options in the next few days. In a statement, Parscale predicted Trump rallies will surpass those of Democrat Joe Biden, whose campaigning has also been sharply curtailed due to the virus.
The Republican party’s nominating convention has also been impacted by the pandemic, with current public health rules preventing Trump from delivering his acceptance speech before a full house of delegates and supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina as initially planned.
On Monday, a separate campaign adviser said the president and the Republican National Committee were leaning toward moving Trump’s speech to Jacksonville, Florida, where they expect to be allowed to gather in larger numbers. Both the campaign official and adviser spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Trump is under pressure to reverse his tumbling prospects for re-election and is counting on a rebound in the US economy, which was rocked by the global pandemic. He also is grappling with mass protests that erupted after African-American George Floyd died in police custody.
A number of public opinion polls show Biden with a lead over Trump nationally and in some of the battleground states where the election will be decided.
Trump’s political advisers, however, see active Republican enthusiasm for his candidacy based on a record of victories by the 64 party candidates he has endorsed in special elections since the 2018 midterms.
- Brazil restores detailed virus data after Court ruling
- Floyd's brother decries 'a modern-day lynching'
- US Senate confirms first black Air Force chief of staff
- US court asked to force Facebook to release Myanmar officials' data
- After 34 years, Sweden knows who killed PM Palme
- Trump calls police ‘great people’
- S Korea acts to stop defectors messages to N Korea
- Mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second waves: study
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Bangladesh to unveil health ‘mega plan’ in budget to weather pandemic