Man who drove into protesters said he was a KKK leader, prosecutors say

The Henrico County Police Division said it received a call about the episode, which happened in Lakeside, just north of Richmond, shortly before 6pm EDT.

“Several witnesses reported that a vehicle revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” police said in a statement. The driver, Harry H Rogers, 36, of Hanover County, Virginia, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, police said.

Across the United States, people have been gathering to protest police brutality after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from Minneapolis, died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

There were no reports of serious injuries after the episode in Lakeside on Sunday, and the person who called police was checked by emergency responders at the scene and refused further medical treatment, police said.

A lawyer for Rogers could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon. It was unclear whether Rogers’ claims about his membership in the KKK were true. He is currently being held without bond.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” said Shannon L Taylor, the commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico County. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

Studies indicate that membership in the KKK has been declining for decades, but that the overall number of hate groups in the US has been growing in recent years. A report from the Southern Poverty Law Centre found that the number of white supremacist groups has been rising since 2017, and data from the Anti-Defamation League shows that the use of white supremacist propaganda is growing across the country.

In a separate episode in Seattle on Sunday night, a man with a pistol drove a car through a crowd of protesters, authorities said. Video footage from the scene showed a car moving on a crowded street toward an intersection where protesters were gathered near a Seattle Police Department station house in the city’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

The reports from Seattle and Henrico County echoed a deadly episode in Charlottesville, Virginia, nearly three years ago, when a man plowed his car into a crowd of demonstrators protesting a white supremacist rally, killing one woman and injuring at least 19 other people.

“Protesters acting peaceably, well within their constitutional rights of assembly, should not have to fear violence,” Taylor said. “We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished. Hate has no place here under my watch.”

© 2020 New York Times News Service