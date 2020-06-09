Home > World

Burundi's outgoing president Pierre Nkurunziza dies

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2020 09:00 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2020 09:00 PM BdST

Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

The government statement said that Nkurunziza had died of a heart attack.

