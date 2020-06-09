Burundi's outgoing president Pierre Nkurunziza dies
Published: 09 Jun 2020
Burundi's outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza has died, the government of the central African nation announced in a statement posted on Twitter.
The government statement said that Nkurunziza had died of a heart attack.
