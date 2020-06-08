UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over US inquiry into Epstein
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2020 10:26 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 10:26 PM BdST
Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with US prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help.
U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, about his friendship with Epstein, who was found dead in prison last year while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.
“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” Andrew’s lawyers Blackfords said in a statement.
“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero cooperation. In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered,” the statement said.
- New cyber risks to the US presidential election
- French military says it killed top Qaida leader
- China vowed to keep wildlife off the menu
- China demands proof from US senator’s accusation
- Felling of slave trader statue sparks debate
- Virus eliminated, says New Zealand
- US protests reach new dimension
- Thousands join protest outside US Embassy in London
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
- Government sues Awami League leader over ‘forgery’ in KN95 mask import
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 68,500
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- Narayanganj declared coronavirus red zone, three hotspots locked down
- From small towns to cities, US sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice
- Two more doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Another nonbank financial institution gets licence
- Is Bangladesh ready to tackle risks of reopening in pandemic?
- New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs