China demands proof from US senator for COVID-19 accusation
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2020 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2020 06:04 PM BdST
China on Monday challenged US Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by western countries.
“Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage western countries in their vaccine development, then please let him present the evidence. There’s no need to be shy,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing in response to the Republican senator’s comments to BBC TV.
US President Donald Trump and other top officials in Washington have repeatedly criticised China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 4 million people globally and killed more than 400,000.
China has bristled at Washington’s accusations of wrongdoing regarding COVID-19 and insists it has been open and transparent about the outbreak, which first emerged from the city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Scott declined to give details of the evidence when asked during his interview on Sunday but said it had come through the intelligence community.
“China does not want us ... to do it first, they have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world,” he told the BBC.
Hua told reporters on Monday that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is not a bilateral competition and Beijing hopes the United States will mirror China’s pledge and offer any vaccine it develops to the world for free.
- French military says it killed top Qaida leader
- China vowed to keep wildlife off the menu
- Virus eliminated, says New Zealand
- US protests reach new dimension
- Thousands join protest outside US Embassy in London
- Global virus deaths cross 400,000
- Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000
- China trying to sabotage vaccine development: US
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Square Hospital doctor Mirza Nazim Uddin dies from COVID-19
- Kuwait detains Bangladesh MP Shahid on human trafficking allegations
- Another nonbank financial institution gets licence
- Government sues Awami League leader over ‘forgery’ in KN95 mask import
- From small towns to cities, US sees biggest rallies yet for racial justice
- Bangladesh records 42 new virus deaths, caseload tops 68,500
- Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743
- COVID-19: Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing flown to Dhaka
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- Narayanganj declared coronavirus red zone, three hotspots locked down