Russia reports 8,984 virus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 05:08 PM BdST
Russia reported 8,984 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections to 467,673.
Officials said 134 people had died during the same period, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,859.
