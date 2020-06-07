Home > World

Russia reports 8,984 virus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2020 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 05:08 PM BdST

Russia reported 8,984 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total number of infections to 467,673.

Officials said 134 people had died during the same period, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,859.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.