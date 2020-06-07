London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2020 04:53 PM BdST
Fourteen police officers were injured in “shocking and completely unacceptable” assaults during anti-racism protests in central London on Saturday, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday.
After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I am deeply saddened and depressed that a minority of protesters became violent towards officers in central London yesterday evening. This led to 14 officers being injured,” Dick, who is Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement.
“The number of assaults is shocking and completely unacceptable. The number of assaults is shocking and completely unacceptable.”
The police said that 13 officers were also hurt in protests earlier in the week and a number of arrests had been made.
One officer received hospital treatment on Saturday after falling from her horse, but the police said her injuries are not life-threatening.
Further protests are planned on Sunday. Dick urged protesters to find another way to make their views heard which “does not involve coming out on the streets of London” due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.
- Thousands worldwide march against police brutality
- What would ‘defund the police’ look like?
- Thousands take to Washington streets
- Amazon centre burned down
- US prepares for major protest
- Virus epidemics growing in South Asia: WHO
- US cops quit unit to protest suspension
- Trump ties Iran nuclear negotiations to election
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt plans to place virus 'hotspots' under lockdown amid pandemic
- Former home minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
- Government plans to lock Dhaka’s Wari, Rajabazar down to limit coronavirus spread
- Fire destroys warehouse linked to Amazon in Southern California
- Awami League leader Nasim in ‘critical’ condition with COVID-19
- Prime Bank's Tanjil Chowdury becomes youngest chairman of a private bank in Bangladesh
- Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing is first Bangladesh minister to catch COVID-19
- Another hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara is set to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh confirms 42 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases surge by 2,743
- COVID-19: Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing flown to Dhaka