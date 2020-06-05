US military commander says China pushing territorial claims under cover of coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2020 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 04:58 PM BdST
China is using the coronavirus as a cover to push territorial claims in the South China Sea through a surge in naval activity meant to intimidate other countries that claim the waters, the commander of US Forces in Japan said on Friday.
There has been a surge of activity by China in the South China Sea with navy ships, coast guard vessels and a naval militia of fishing boats in harassing vessels in waters claimed by Beijing, said Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider.
“Through the course of the COVID crisis we saw a surge of maritime activity,” he told Reuters in a phone interview. He said Beijing had also increased its activity in the East China Sea, where it has a territorial dispute with Japan.
Beijing’s increased level of activity would likely continue, predicted Schneider: “I don’t see troughs, I see plateaus,” he said.
China says its maritime activities in the area are peaceful. The press office at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo was not immediately available to comment outside of normal business hours.
Japan hosts the biggest concentration of US forces in Asia, including an aircraft carrier strike group, an amphibious expeditionary force and fighter squadrons. In addition to defending Japan, they are deployed to deter China from expanding its influence in the region, including in the South China Sea.
The latest US criticism of China comes as relations have frayed amid accusations by Washington that Beijing failed to warn it quickly enough about the coronavirus. China has dismissed that criticism as an attempt by President Donald Trump’s administration to cover up its own mistakes.
Beijing has built military island bases on reefs in the energy-rich South China Sea, in or near waters claimed by other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia. It imposed a unilateral fishing ban until Aug 16.
- Thousands defy Beijing for Tiananmen vigil in HK
- Where the virus is growing most
- Hong Kongers defy ban to attend Tiananmen vigil
- American detained in Iran since 2018 freed: Trump
- All four Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd death
- Floyd had COVID-19, autopsy reveals
- India's top bureaucrats hit by virus
- HK legislature passes national anthem bill
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- Businesses call for strict lockdown in Bangladesh to control coronavirus outbreak
- Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
- Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam