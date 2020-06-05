Mexican protesters clash with police over custody death
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2020 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2020 04:21 PM BdST
Mexicans protested against police brutality on Thursday in the second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.
Protests have swelled in cities worldwide since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.
Protesters in the historic center of the state capital of Jalisco vandalized buildings, including the palace, and set ablaze several police cars, footage from network Milenio showed. Police were seen using force against protesters.
A media outlet said one of its photographers was kicked out after being mistaken for a protester.
However, the story was ridden with “many lies”, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro responded in a video message late on Thursday. He denied the man depicted in the video had been held for not using a face mask, but gave no further details.
Alfaro said six police were injured, including one set on fire, with 22 male, and two female, protesters detained. He promised an investigation and condemned the violence, which he described as having been “never before seen”.
Mexico’s deputy minister for human rights requested case files from authorities in Jalisco and Baja California, where there may have been a similar incident in February.
Jalisco has implemented strict measures aimed to curb the spread of the coronavirus; wearing face masks is mandatory.
Although the exact circumstances of the death in Jalisco are not known, footage circulating on social media showed a young man, identified as Giovanni Lopez, being detained by police in early May. Bystanders can be heard saying the police were arresting him for not using a face mask.
Lopez, a construction worker, died in custody, the statement said.
- Thousands defy Beijing for Tiananmen vigil in HK
- Where the virus is growing most
- Hong Kongers defy ban to attend Tiananmen vigil
- American detained in Iran since 2018 freed: Trump
- All four Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd death
- Floyd had COVID-19, autopsy reveals
- India's top bureaucrats hit by virus
- HK legislature passes national anthem bill
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- bKash hands over medical supplies from Alibaba and Jack Ma to PM’s relief fund
- Coronavirus crisis may trigger layoffs in Bangladesh, BGMEA chief Rubana fears
- Businesses call for strict lockdown in Bangladesh to control coronavirus outbreak
- Former health minister Nasim suffers brain haemorrhage during COVID-19 treatment
- Biman for hire: Bangladesh carrier runs chartered flights on customer crunch amid pandemic
- AstraZeneca targets 2 billion doses, poor countries with COVID-19 vaccine deals
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- DG Azad of health services admits he contracted coronavirus
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam