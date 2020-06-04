Guard in China injures 39 in attack at elementary school
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2020 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2020 05:31 PM BdST
An elementary school guard in China injured 39 people in a knife attack on Thursday with many children among the victims, a state office and media reported.
Two of the injured were severely hurt in the attack in the southwestern region of Guangxi, the county-level propaganda office said on its social media account. Others sustained light injuries and no one was critically hurt, it said.
The suspect, a 50-year-old man surnamed Li who worked as a guard at the school in the town of Wangfu, attacked at around 8:30 a.m. (0030 GMT), according to the Paper, a Shanghai-government backed newspaper.
Li was under control and the matter was being dealt with, the propaganda office said.
A parent who was near the scene of the attack told the Paper that many of the injured children were about six years old.
China has seen several attacks on schoolchildren in recent years, with eight children killed in a similar attack in Hubei province last year.
Gun ownership is banned in China and knives have come under stricter controls in recent years.
- All four Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd death
- HK legislature passes national anthem bill
- Dear US, we view your convulsions with horror, hope
- Hong Kong set to commemorate Tiananmen with 'candles everywhere'
- Myanmar denies bail to Canadian preacher
- Johnson vows to admit 3m from HK to UK
- What does the Bible mean to Trump?
- UK virus death toll crosses 50,000
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Police seize car used by Ron Sikder in case over ‘abduction’ of Exim Bank execs
- Hasina writes in Guardian to explain how Bangladesh battled twin perils of cyclone and coronavirus
- Remittances spur Bangladesh forex reserves to record $34.23bn amid pandemic
- Chhatra League leader returns ‘mistakenly sent’ aid money
- United Hospital sued by fatal fire victim’s family
- Bangladesh records 35 new virus deaths, caseload surges by 2,423
- Between lives and livelihoods? WHO says leaving lockdown is a balance between the two
- Bangladesh transfers Health Services Secretary Ashadul Islam amid mask scam
- Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists