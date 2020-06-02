COVID cases rising in Russia, Eastern Europe, waning in Western Europe: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2020 05:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 05:49 PM BdST
New cases of COVID-19 reported daily are steadily declining in Western Europe, but not in hotspots in Russia and Eastern Europe, the World Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.Health
Spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing: At the moment in Europe, in Western Europe, we are seeing a steady decline.
It’s not speedy but there’s a steady decline in new cases being reported daily, so that means that the number of new cases are still significant but the number is coming down except for Russia and Eastern Europe where we are still seeing the rise.”
Russia has reported 423,741 cases, the world’s third highest reported total, including 5,037 deaths.
Harris said that she had no information on whether talks were still taking place with the Trump administration, which announced last Friday that it was leaving the agency over its handling of the pandemic. “I have no information on whether we were formally notified,” she added.
- Police fire tear gas on protesters near White House
- Global anger grows over George Floyd death
- Mumbai braces for first cyclone in its history
- Tear gas clears a path for Trump’s walk to a church
- American protests evoke a lost revolution in Egypt
- What reopening means for climate change
- Obama condemns violence at protests
- How George Floyd was killed in police custody
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Bangladesh restricts presence of govt employees in offices in pandemic
- Unlocked Bangladesh plans to flag coronavirus risk zones
- Congo declares new Ebola epidemic, 1,000 km from eastern outbreak
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings