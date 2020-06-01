In China, US protests a hot topic on state, social media
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2020 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2020 09:03 PM BdST
Chinese state media is giving extensive coverage to violent protests roiling cities across the United States, while the unrest has also featured widely in Chinese social media.
The death of George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, while in police custody last week has sparked demonstrations and unrest across the politically and racially divided country.
China’s state-run CCTV aired parts of an interview that his brother, Philonise Floyd, gave to US news channel MSNBC in its noon broadcast on Monday, where he said US President Donald Trump did not give him the opportunity to speak during a phone call and where he cried at the mention of his brother.
While the unrest in US cities has been widely reported by international media, China’s interest comes at a time when relations between the two are particularly strained.
CCTV featured reports from one of its reporters running with protesters in Minnesota, as well as short videos shot by Americans depicting police violence against protesters.
On China’s social media platform Weibo, at least five news items on the protests were among the top 20 trending topics by midday, led by reports Trump had been temporarily taken to a bunker as protesters surrounded the White House.
On Twitter, the protests also featured widely among the top 20 trending items, with the hashtag #BunkerBoy at a prominent second place.
For some analysts, the Chinese media coverage of the protests echoed their reporting on the coronavirus situation in the United States.
“The number one thing they want to show is that the Communist Party is doing a better job in terms of fighting the coronavirus and managing society,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
“That’s the main message: the US is not doing good.”
Some Chinese media have made comparisons between the US protests and those in Hong Kong, the latest flashpoint in US-China tensions. Trump has begun the process of eliminating special US treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing’s decision to impose new national security laws on the territory.
The state-run China Daily posted a political cartoon showing a coronavirus patient saying “I can’t breathe” - the dying words of Floyd - as a figure resembling Trump walks away after cutting the line to an oxygen tank labelled “WHO”.
That was a reference to his decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization on Friday.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying wrote on Twitter on Saturday “I can’t breathe” in response to a tweet from US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus criticising China’s actions in Hong Kong.
- What reopening means for climate change
- New Zealanders protest over death of George Floyd
- Children of ISIS left in Syrian camps
- Virus-hit cruise leaves Japan after a month's quarantine
- US 'addicted to quitting' : China
- Armed bandits kill at least 18 in Nigeria
- Scientists hunt pandemic hotspots in race to test vaccines
- US to unveil bill against firms tied to China military
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- New coronavirus losing potency, top Italian doctor says
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- Tanker truck drives into protesters as US cities fear another night of violent protests
- Former Bangladesh Television deputy DG Mustafa Kamal Syed dies from COVID-19
- NASSA Chairman Nazrul Islam Mazumder, three family members contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload approaches 50,000
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Plasma therapy fails to save Dhaka University teacher from COVID-19