Spanish PM Sanchez to extend lockdown a final time to June 21
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2020 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2020 07:48 PM BdST
Spain's prime minister said on Sunday the country needed 15 more days of lockdown until June 21 "to finish with the pandemic once and for all", and he would ask parliament to approve a final two-week extension to the stay home rule.
"We have almost set out what we set out to do," Pedro Sanchez told a press conference, as he expressed his intense relief that the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Spain, one of the nations hardest-hit by the virus, had fallen dramatically.
From June 21 a national state of emergency will end and with it the lockdown, allowing citizens to move freely in their regions. From July 1, citizens will be able to move throughout the country.
Spain's death toll rose by four on Saturday to 27,125, the health ministry said, while the number of COVID-19 infections rose by 271 overnight to 239,228 on Saturday.
Spain imposed a state of emergency on 14 March which involved a strict lockdown under which people could only leave their homes to buy food, seek medical care or for jobs where they could not work from home. Children were initially confined inside all day. Restrictions are being gradually eased.
Despite opposition to the most recent lockdown extension from parties on the right and demonstrations across Spain, Sanchez has struck a deal with a Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) which should guarantee his minority government secures enough support to extend the lockdown.
- Civil unrest flares across US over Minneapolis killing
- Global coronavirus cases surpass 6 mn
- Trump warns against White House fence breach
- Belgian prince catches virus
- Fires burn in Minneapolis
- India posts record jump in virus cases
- George Floyd worked with officer charged in his death
- America is a tinderbox
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- SSC results will be available on mobile phone, website Sunday
- Pass rate in SSC, equivalent exams rises to 82.87%
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to announce SSC results on Facebook Sunday
- Sikder brothers escape to Thailand by air ambulance from legal charges at home
- Industrialist Abdul Monem dies at 86
- Bangladesh reports 40 new virus deaths, a single-day record; cases surge by 2,545
- Fear of infection grips government employees as offices are reopening
- Reopening after botched lockdown will aggravate coronavirus crisis: Mansur
- Trump says protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached
- COVID-19 patient dies a day after taking plasma therapy in Bangladesh