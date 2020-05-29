Spain reports two new COVID-19 deaths, total at 27,121
Published: 29 May 2020 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2020 11:18 PM BdST
Spain’s Health Ministry said recorded deaths from the coronavirus outbreak reached 27,121 on Friday, increasing by two in the last 24 hours.
A total of 39 deaths were reported over the last seven days, while there have been 238,564 diagnosed cases since the beginning of the outbreak, the ministry’s figures showed.
The government has warned the data may fluctuate in coming days as it adjusts to a new methodology of logging cases.
