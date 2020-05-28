Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga denounces charges as ‘lies’
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2020 02:36 AM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 02:36 AM BdST
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested this month after more than two decades on the run, told a French court on Wednesday that the international charges against him were lies.
Kabuga has been indicted by UN prosecutors for genocide and incitement to commit genocide. He is accused of bankrolling and arming ethnic Hutu militias that killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over around 100 days in 1994.
Asked if he understood the charges, Kabuga told the court through an interpreter: "All of this is lies. I have not killed any Tutsis. I was working with them."
Kabuga was Rwanda's most-wanted fugitive with a $5 million US bounty on his head, until French, British and Belgian intelligence agents tracked him down to an apartment in a Paris suburb.
A tussle is now playing out over where he should be tried.
The UN tribunal's chief prosecutor has requested Kabuga be handed over.
But on Wednesday, his lawyers said the octogenarian would not receive a fair trial at the tribunal based in The Hague and Arusha, Tanzania. The international court was politically biased and Kabuga was too frail to be transferred, they said.
"If we want to see through this trial - and he wants that because he doesn’t want to go down in history as someone who carried out genocide - then the best thing would be for him to face justice here," Kabuga's lawyers told the judges.
The court refused a defence request that Kabuga be released under court supervision.
The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in Arusha, now replaced by a successor body, was at the centre of efforts to set new standards in international justice.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame criticised it for being too slow and too inefficient. Other critics said it was too focused on prosecuting Hutus and not Kagame's Tutsi-led Rwandan Patriotic Front.
- Protests gather in HK against anthem bill
- Trump to announce Hong Kong response this week
- Taiwan pledges relief for Hong Kongers
- Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet
- Hong Kong police fire pepper pellets to disperse protesters
- Millions of children wait as hunger programme starts slow
- UK minister quits over PM aide's lockdown trip
- Saudi allows mosques to open for Friday prayers
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Govt to issue coronavirus shutdown update Thursday
- Top executives of Exim Bank 'threatened', National Bank director, brother charged
- Bangladesh orders all hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in separate units
- Bangladesh reports 22 new virus deaths, caseload tops 38,000
- White woman fired from job after calling cops over black man in NY Central Park
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- To fight COVID-19, don’t neglect immunity and inflammation
- 14 die in northern Bangladesh after consuming ‘alcoholic drinks’