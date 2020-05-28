Looking in, looking out: world emerges from lockdown with mixed feelings
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2020 06:45 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2020 06:45 PM BdST
As much of the world begins to emerge from lockdown, people are looking back at time spent cut off from friends, family and colleagues by the coronavirus and forward to what happens next.
Reuters has captured some of those reflections along with portraits from across Africa and the Middle East of people inside their rooms looking out and outside looking in.
"The lockdown ... has been a great time for me to breathe, to re-evaluate how I've been living my life and trying to focus more on the things that truly matter to me," said Adetona Omokanye, a 29-year-old photographer who lives in Lagos.
Alexander Caiafas, from the same teeming Nigerian city, has also seen the bright side of being cooped up at home. The data analyst, 25, has relished time spent with family, on his studies and connecting with friends online.
But in rural Eastern Cape Province in South Africa, housewife Zodidi Desewula drew little comfort from weeks in her tiny, cylindrical "rondavel".
"Myself and my husband were stuck in this single room house unable to go to work. We were struggling in getting food to eat because there was no income," she told Reuters.
For Yael Ben Ezer, a performer with Israel's Batsheva Dance Company, there is something to be said for doing nothing.
"I will miss the comfortable feeling of 'it's OK not to do anything, it's OK not to be productive in the way we usually think'," she said. "Things would come and go, the sun would rise and set, and I would just be living. And that's totally enough."
STAGE, SEA AND HOME
For her and many others, there are also plenty of downsides to life away from friends and work.
She craves the adrenaline rush of dancing on stage, and the open expanse of the sea.
In the Egyptian capital Cairo, Nada Maged, a 20-year-old student, described lockdown as "prison".
"When I look out I see the same view but have a different feeling - the streets are more sad and mysterious, and there is no hope of getting out soon," she said.
Zineb Mohamed "Om Hany" also lives in the city, and misses regular contact with her family and friends.
"I need to go to the zoo with my grandchildren," the 59-year-old concierge said in a sparsely furnished room with the television glowing through the gloom. "Also, I want to take them to the sea - I dream about that many times."
With a sea view from her window in the ancient Lebanese city of Tyre, Lama Nadra, 28, has the luxury of seeing it every day.
"I like the calm and being away from the noise of the capital, Beirut," she said, adding that once she was free to move around she wants to go swimming again.
For her, the end of lockdown will mean seeing family less.
"My brother will go back to Dubai and I ... to Beirut. I will be separated from my father and mother too."
For many though, the pandemic has brought little noticeable change.
Abu Ghazi lives in a makeshift tent on the edge of a cemetery in Syria's northern town of Maarat Misrin. Like millions of his compatriots displaced by nine years of war, he longs to return home.
"We quarantined ourselves with the dead," the 53-year-old told Reuters. "We wake up and sleep looking at graves."
- Pandemic threatens access to electricity
- China approves HK security bill
- Riot police deployed across HK
- Rwanda genocide suspect denounces charges as ‘lies’
- HK no longer deserves special US status: Pompeo
- US coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000
- 300 protesters held in HK
- Protests gather in HK against anthem bill
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Fire kills five patients at United Hospital, three of them COVID-19 positive
- Bangladesh decides against extending shutdown, offices to reopen May 31
- Western fashion brands that 'exploit' Bangladesh suppliers face blacklisting
- Bangladesh leaving lockdown as offices, public transports to reopen from May 31
- Bangladesh to reopen public transport services on limited scale from May 31
- Bangladesh reports 15 new virus deaths, daily caseload tops 2,000 for first time
- Bangladesh public transport services to resume May 31
- Probe opens into United Hospital fire that killed 5 patients in COVID-19 unit
- Bangladesh researchers make sample collection kits for coronavirus test
- Announcing general holiday instead of lockdown was a big mistake: Fakhrul