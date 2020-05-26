Home > World

Britain to provide anti-viral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 patients

Britain will provide anti-viral drug remdesivir to certain COVID-19 patients that it is most likely to benefit as part of a collaboration with manufacturer Gilead Sciences, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The department of health said that early data from clinical trials around the world, including the UK, showed that the drug could shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients by 4 days. It did not say how many patients would be treated under the arrangement.

