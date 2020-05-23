Egyptian forces kill 21 militants in North Sinai
Egyptian security forces killed 21 suspected militants in North Sinai, part of a group that the interior ministry said was planning attacks over the Eid holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, state television reported on Saturday.
Two officers were wounded in an exchange of fire during the operation, according to a ministry statement cited in the report, which did not say when the operation took place.
Eid begins on Sunday. Militants loyal to Islamic State are active in the northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, where Egypt has been battling an insurgency for years.
