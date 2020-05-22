At least one passenger survived Pakistan plane crash
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2020 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2020 07:16 PM BdST
At least one passenger survived the crash of a Pakistani airliner that went down on Friday in a residential area of Karachi, a government official said.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inquired after the health of banker Zafar Mahmood, who miraculously survived, a provincial government spokesman Abdur Rashid Channa said in a statement.
When the chief minister said "Murad is here", the survivor replied "Thank you so much. God has been merciful", the statement said.
Pakistan's civil aviation authority said there had been 91 passengers and eight crew on board the Airbus A320.
