Iran says 10,000 of its health workers infected with coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2020 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 05:12 PM BdST
Around 10,000 Iranian health workers have been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official ILNA news agency quoted the deputy health minister as saying on Thursday.
“Around 10,000 health workers have been infected with the deadly disease in Iran and some of them have died,” Qassem Janbabai said, according to ILNA.
