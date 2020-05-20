US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

The US Department of Homeland Security said restrictions, first imposed in mid-March and previously set to expire on Wednesday, would now be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the US-Canada agreement.

There was no immediate comment from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The United States also said on Tuesday it would extend pandemic-related rules that permit rapid deportations of migrants caught at US borders, according to a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention health emergency order.