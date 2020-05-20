Home > World

US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 May 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 12:13 PM BdST

The United States and Canada said on Tuesday they would extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus.

The US Department of Homeland Security said restrictions, first imposed in mid-March and previously set to expire on Wednesday, would now be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.

“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the US-Canada agreement.

There was no immediate comment from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The United States also said on Tuesday it would extend pandemic-related rules that permit rapid deportations of migrants caught at US borders, according to a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention health emergency order.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.