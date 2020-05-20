US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders
>> Reuters
Published: 20 May 2020 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 12:13 PM BdST
The United States and Canada said on Tuesday they would extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by another 30 days to help the fight against the coronavirus.
The US Department of Homeland Security said restrictions, first imposed in mid-March and previously set to expire on Wednesday, would now be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico.
“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said of the US-Canada agreement.
There was no immediate comment from the Mexican Foreign Ministry.
The United States also said on Tuesday it would extend pandemic-related rules that permit rapid deportations of migrants caught at US borders, according to a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention health emergency order.
- Myanmar raids reveal new production of a killer drug
- Afghan forces bombs clinic in Kunduz
- WHO chief vows to continue leading virus response
- Can poor countries repay China?
- Virus crushes Asia’s garment industry
- Trump threatens permanent freeze of WHO funding
- Many virus patients died of other causes: Russia
- US savages WHO as China pledges $2bn
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh, India evacuating millions as super cyclone bears down on coast
- Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signal 10 for Payra, Mongla
- Toronto was obeying social distance rules. Then came adorable baby foxes
- Bangladesh starts evacuating 2.2m people to cyclone shelters as Amphan looms
- Workers of Opex Group protest for full wages, bonuses in Dhaka amid lockdown
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- Bangladesh records 21 more virus deaths, caseload tops 25,000
- India raises alert for West Bengal, Odisha as Cyclone Amphan intensifies
- Bangladesh health ministry asks industries ministry to order halt on tobacco production
- Uber Eats to stop operations in Bangladesh from June amid coronavirus crisis