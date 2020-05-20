Myanmar raids reveal new production of a killer drug

Now, two months of counternarcotics operations in Shan state, which the United Nations says resulted in the largest synthetic drug haul on record in Southeast Asia, show regional lockdowns imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have done little to stem an illicit global trade.

Forty-four raids conducted by the Myanmar military and police from Feb. 20 to April 9 netted nearly 200 million tablets of methamphetamine, 1,120 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 630 pounds of heroin, almost 300 pounds of raw opium, 640 pounds of opium poppy and 990 gallons of methyl fentanyl, Myanmar authorities said.

The value of the drugs exceeded $200 million, Myanmar officials said, and would be far more if measured by street value in the West.

“The drug trade in Shan state operates more freely amid COVID-19 because police are busy with other things,” said Tin Maung Thein, district president of the Myanmar Anti-Narcotics Association in the town of Kyaukme in northern Shan state.

The discovery of vats of methyl fentanyl, which is related to the synthetic opioid that has caused a crisis of overdoses in the United States, is particularly worrisome to counternarcotics officials, who say this is the first time such mass production has been found in Myanmar. A few years ago, experts in organised crime watched as Southeast Asian crime syndicates began to dominate the methamphetamine trade.

Myanmar officials are still not certain where the methyl fentanyl was meant to go, but the sheer volume makes it likely that North America, the drug’s biggest market, was the ultimate destination, authorities said.

Most of the recent drug raids were in a region of northeastern Shan state controlled by the Kaungkha militia, an ethnic Kachin force that is aligned with the Myanmar army.

Representatives of ethnic armed groups say the fact the Kaungkha militia was able to operate on such a large scale for so long hinted at official involvement in the drug trade.

Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the Myanmar military, denied any army involvement in narcotics production.

