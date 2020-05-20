Home > World

Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus infections

Published: 20 May 2020 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 05:53 PM BdST

Indonesia reported on Wednesday 693 new coronavirus infections, the Southeast Asian nation’s biggest daily rise and taking the total number of cases to 19,189, according to the website of Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force.

The task force reported 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered.

