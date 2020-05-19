Trump reveals he is taking hydroxychloroquine as hedge against virus
>> Reuters
Published: 19 May 2020 02:49 AM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 03:32 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that he has touted despite medical warnings about its use, as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus.
"I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day," Trump told reporters.
Trump made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session with reporters during a meeting with restaurant executives about the impact of the virus.
Weeks ago Trump had promoted the drug as a potential treatment for the virus but subsequent studies found that it was not helpful.
Trump, 73, who is tested daily for the virus, said he had asked the White House physician if it was OK to take the drug, and the doctor told him, "well, if you'd like it."
The disclosure came as Moderna Inc reported progress in a potential vaccine for the virus. The only drug that has emerged as a potential treatment is Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, a drug reserved for hospital patients.
Fox News Channel, immediately after Trump's remarks, interviewed Dr. Bob Lahita, who cautioned people not to take hydroxychloroquine.
"There's no effect that we have seen and we have treated multiple patients with it," he said.
- US savages WHO as China pledges $2bn
- EU may fast track remdesivir sale
- China supports WHO probe when virus controlled
- WHO chief vows review of virus response
- Loss of smell, taste added to UK virus symptom list
- One dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes
- US to seek scrutiny of WHO's virus handling
- Food market in Mexico stirs unease about infections
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises danger signal as Amphan intensifies into super cyclone
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- An 18-year-old friend of Mashrafe, his bracelet sells for Tk 4.2m to support virus-affected people
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat