WHO chief to review its pandemic handling, vows transparency
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2020 07:03 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 07:03 PM BdST
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that he would initiate an independent evaluation of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic at the "earliest appropriate moment" and vowed transparency and accountability.
"We all have lessons to learn from the pandemic. Every country and every organisation must examine its response and learn from its experience. WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told its annual ministerial assembly.
Tedros thanked early high-level speakers for their "strong support for WHO at this critical time" and said that the review must encompass responsibility of "all actors in good faith".
"The risk remains high and we have a long road to travel," Tedros said. Preliminary serological tests in some countries showed that at most 20% of populations had contracted the disease and "in most places less than 10 per cent", he said.
- One dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes
- Food market in Mexico stirs unease about infections
- Easy experience of driving in New York City right now
- What did 8 weeks, $3 trillion buy US in fighting coronavirus?
- 100 babies stranded after surrogate births
- Warm weather lures people outside
- Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria: Khamenei
- US immigration agency struggles to stay afloat
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat
- An 18-year-old friend of Mashrafe, his bracelet sells for Tk 4.2m to support virus-affected people