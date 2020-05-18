Home > World

Qatar makes wearing masks outside mandatory with violators fined up to $50,000

Published: 18 May 2020 12:32 AM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 12:32 AM BdST

Qatar’s interior ministry announced on Thursday that wearing masks will be mandatory to go outside starting Sunday, and those who do not comply will be fined up to 200,000 riyals ($53,000).

Violators could also be jailed up to three years, or either of those punishments, according to a statement on the ministry’s Twitter account.

The statement added that the only exception will be if the person is alone driving in a vehicle.

Qatar reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours for a total of 28,272 cases and a total of 14 deaths.

