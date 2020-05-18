China's Xi says supports WHO probe when COVID-19 controlled
>> Reuters
Published: 18 May 2020 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 09:11 PM BdST
China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus that causes the disease is brought under control, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Xi’s comments, made during a video speech to the World Health Assembly, come as a resolution pushed by the European Union and Australia calling for a review of the origin and spread of the novel coronavirus gathers international support. The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 people globally.
China had previously opposed calls for such investigations from Washington and Canberra, but Xi signalled on Monday that Beijing would be amenable to an impartial review.
“China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up experiences and remedy deficiencies,” Xi told the assembly.
“This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld.”
Xi reiterated Beijing’s defence of its actions when the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in the country and said China was open and transparent and had acted quickly to share information about the disease.
He also pledged $2 billion in financial support over the next two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially to help developing countries. China will also make self-developed COVID-19 vaccines a public good to help with the efforts to curb the pandemic, he said.
Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China and help establish so-called green corridors to move essential goods quickly throughout the world, Xi said.
- EU may fast track remdesivir sale
- WHO chief to review its pandemic handling
- Loss of smell, taste added to UK virus symptom list
- One dead as Canadian forces' Snowbirds jet crashes
- US to seek scrutiny of WHO's virus handling
- Food market in Mexico stirs unease about infections
- Easy experience of driving in New York City right now
- What did 8 weeks, $3 trillion buy US in fighting coronavirus?
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Bangladesh braces for Amphan as cyclone approaches amid coronavirus crisis
- Dhaka South Mayor Taposh’s first job: sacking two top officials
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Bangladesh raises danger signal as Amphan intensifies into super cyclone
- No one gets in or out of Dhaka, Bangladesh Police chief warns
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears
- US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat