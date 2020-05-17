Spain's daily coronavirus death toll below 100 for first time in two months
Published: 17 May 2020 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 07:20 PM BdST
Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus was 87 on Sunday, the health ministry said, dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.
Total deaths from the virus climbed to 27,650, while the number of confirmed cases edged up to 231,350 from 230,698, the ministry said.
