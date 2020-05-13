Airline SAS to require face masks on all flights
Published: 13 May 2020 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 09:13 PM BdST
Swedish-Danish airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Wednesday wearing a face mask would be compulsory on all its flights through to the end of August to reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion.
It said on its website that, as part of a number of measures aimed at reducing the risk, all passengers aged six and up would from May 18 need to wear a mask that covered mouth and nose.
The COVID-19 pandemic and measures such as travel restrictions to curb its spread have thrown the airline industry into crisis, grounding flights and prompting lay-offs. Most of SAS’ flights are currently suspended.
Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission gave non-binding recommendations as part of wider proposals to salvage the ailing tourism sector, saying passengers flying in the union should wear masks but not requiring airlines to leave seats empty to improve social distancing.
- A morning of murder in Afghanistan
- Newborns among 16 dead in Kabul hospital attack
- Nursing homes account for one-third of US virus deaths
- Saudi to impose curfew during Eid
- Chinese vaccine could be manufactured in Canada
- Latin America’s outbreaks now rival Europe’s
- UK coronavirus kills 20,000 in care homes
- Vaccine will take time to develop: Fauci
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh scientists crack genetic riddle of novel coronavirus
- 19 new deaths, 1,162 cases: Bangladesh sets grim milestones in virus rampage
- Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday
- Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid
- Prof Shibli Rubayat of Dhaka University is set to become SEC chairman
- Hasina to issue shutdown update on Thursday
- Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine gains FDA's 'fast track' status
- Chinese coronavirus vaccine could be tested, manufactured in Canada
- Bangladesh may cancel Saturday holiday to cover COVID-19 lockdown losses
- DG of health services 'sick' amid quarantine reports