Malta envoy to Helsinki resigns after comparing Merkel to Hitler

Published: 11 May 2020 05:08 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 05:08 AM BdST

Malta's ambassador to Finland resigned on Sunday after he came under fire for comparing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, Malta's ministry of foreign affairs said in an emailed statement.

"When accepting the ambassador's resignation with immediate effect, Minister Evarist Bartolo stressed that the ambassador's comments on German Chancellor Angela Merkel were not representative of the friendship and mutual respect between Malta and Germany," the statement said.

Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe, that "75 years ago we stopped Hitler. Who will stop Angela Merkel? She has fulfilled Hitler's dream! To control Europe."

Zammit Tabona, a businessman and political appointee who was appointed in 2014, could not be contacted for comment.

