Russian coronavirus cases above 200,000
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 04:13 PM BdST
The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.
Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.
Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.
More stories
