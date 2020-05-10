Home > World

Russian coronavirus cases above 200,000

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 04:13 PM BdST

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People wearing face masks exit a subway station during a rainy day, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS

China to reform disease prevention system

A customer of a retail store wearing a protective face mask fixes a face mask under a nationwide state of emergency as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan May 10, 2020. REUTERS

Global virus cases pass 4m

Syrian families, displaced by recent fighting, living in tents underneath the stands of a sports stadium being used as an emergency shelter in Idlib, Syria, March 4, 2020. The New York Times

Lockdown increases Syrian refugees' plight

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing protective gear transports a man on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 29, 2020. Reuters

Moscow COVID-19 hospital fire kills 1

People queue to receive bags with food and essential products received from donations at Vernets ice rink in Geneva, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Geneva, Switzerland, May 9, 2020. REUTERS

Over 1,000 queue for food in rich Geneva

FILE PHOTO: Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport is seen empty during Holy Week amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain April 10, 2020. REUTERS

EU plots to restart tourism despite virus

Workers wearing protective face masks work on a residential construction site, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Virus forces Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour

Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, US, Apr 29, 2020. REUTERS

Iran-linked hackers target Gilead

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.