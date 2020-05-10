Home > World

Indian, Chinese border troops in brief skirmish on northeast Indian border, India says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2020 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 09:38 PM BdST

Indian and Chinese troops on border patrol duties had a brief skirmish in Sikkim, a northeastern Indian state bordering China, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Sunday, blaming both sides for the incident.

“Aggressive behavior by the two sides resulted in minor injuries to troops. The two sides disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian daily Hindustan Times, citing a military source, said four Indian soldiers and seven Chinese troops were injured when some of the soldiers exchanged blows during the confrontation, which it said took place on Saturday and involved some 150 soldiers.

The Defence Ministry said the incident took place in the Nakula area but did not give details of how it started, or what caused the injuries.

China’s Ministry of Defense could be immediately reached for comment on Sunday.

India and China have often accused each other of intrusions into each other’s territories, but clashes are rare.

There is still deep mistrust between the two countries over their festering border dispute, which triggered a brief war in 1962.

Hundreds of troops from both sides were deployed in 2017 on the Doklam plateau, near the borders of India, Bhutan, and China after India objected to Chinese construction of a road in the Himalayan area, in the most serious standoff in years.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tuanjie Square in Xinjiang, China, Dec 11, 2019. Rayhan Asat, a lawyer and permanent American resident in Washington, is fighting to free her brother, Ekpar, after he was supposedly detained in China while attending an American State Department leadership training programme. The New York Times

Sister fights to free Uighur man held in China

China hit by corona infections new case in Wuhan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts outside 10 Downing Street in London during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease on May 7. REUTERS

British PM to set out virus warning system

Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health arrives for the daily coronavirus task force briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US, April 22, 2020. REUTERS

Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine

Workers wearing protective face masks work on a residential construction site, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Virus forces Gulf states to reckon with migrant labour

Police officers wearing protective face masks are seen in a street, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wuhan reports first virus case since April

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011. REUTERS/STR/File PhotoREUTERS/

Iran ready to swap prisoners with US: Khabaronline

FILE PHOTO: A view of Tesla Inc's US vehicle factory in Fremont, California, US, March 18, 2020. REUTERS

Tesla sues California over factory closure

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.