2 fugitives arrested in fatal dispute over mask at family dollar store
>> Christopher Mele, The New York Times
Published: 09 May 2020 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 04:37 PM BdST
Two fugitives sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan over a dispute about a customer not wearing a face mask have been arrested, authorities said Friday.
The men, Ramonyea T Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry E Teague, 44, were charged in the May 1 shooting death of the security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, at the store in Flint, Michigan.
The Genesee County prosecutor, David Leyton, said on Twitter that Bishop was captured Friday afternoon in Bay City, Michigan, about 50 miles north of Flint. Teague was taken into custody Thursday in Houston and was being extradited to Michigan. They both face felony premeditated murder and firearms charges.
Also Friday, two Flint residents, Laura Ann Mitchell, 44, and Terrance D Findley, 43, were charged with obstruction of justice, harbouring a felon and related charges for their roles in getting Teague to Houston, Leyton said.
They rented a vehicle, drove Teague to Houston, helped him buy clothing there and rented a hotel room for him, Leyton said. Information that came to the Flint Police Department helped tip off authorities to the fugitives’ whereabouts, he said.
The US Marshals Service Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Michigan State Police had been offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the fugitives’ arrests.
On Thursday, a sister of Bishop, Brya S Bishop, 24, was charged with interfering with efforts to locate Teague and her brother, Leyton said on Twitter. She was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police investigating a violent crime and accessory after the fact to a felony.
The shooting unfolded after Munerlyn, 43, the security guard, told a customer, Sharmel Teague, that her daughter needed to wear a mask inside the store.
Sharmel Teague yelled and spat at him, prompting the security guard to tell her to leave and instructing a cashier not to serve her, the prosecutor said Monday.
Sharmel Teague left the store and called her husband, Larry Teague, who returned to the store with her son, Ramonyea Bishop, Leyton said.
Ramonyea Bishop is accused of then shooting Munerlyn in the head. Sharmel Teague faces premeditated murder and firearms charges, officials said Monday.
Mark Jankowski, acting US marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, said, “This senseless act of violence, and the loss of human life over someone doing their job is despicable.”
The family of Munerlyn held a vigil Sunday night with cars lining up around the store where the shooting took place.
The shooting came as wearing a face mask — or refusing to — has become a hotly debated issue that has drawn deep divisions and protests.
In California, officials condemned a man who was photographed wearing a makeshift Ku Klux Klan hood while shopping at a supermarket outside San Diego.
c.2020 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Kenyans held for weeks in quarantine were told to pay to get out
- Key Pence aide, married to top Trump adviser, diagnosed with coronavirus
- Two subjects charged with murder in Georgia shooting
- Italy tops 30,000 coronavirus deaths, new cases edge down
- Trump says White House staffers wearing masks, Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus
- Pro-China and democratic lawmakers scuffle in Hong Kong legislature
- Kuwait imposes ‘total curfew’ May 10-30 to curb coronavirus: Information Ministry
- UN chief warns against repressive measures amid coronavirus crisis
- China open to probe of origins of coronavirus, says envoy: report
- Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
Most Read
- India flies back first batch of medical students from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh begins production of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
- Most shops in Dhaka’s New Market area not reopening for Eid
- Eid shopping with address proof in malls within two kilometres of home in Dhaka
- Grameenphone giving 100m minutes of free talk time to 10m users amid lockdown
- Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
- Bangladesh export earning was half the remittance inflow in April amid pandemic
- Bangladesh's coronavirus deaths cross 200, cases top 13,000
- Police clash with crowds in Indian city after stricter lockdown
- As lockdown curbs ease, Muslim across Bangladesh offer Jummah prayers at mosques