Home > World

Pakistan to lift lockdown from Saturday, despite rising COVID-19 curve

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 May 2020 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 08:29 PM BdST

Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown will be lifted on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, despite the fact that the number of cases in the country is still accelerating.

The decision is being taken because the country’s large number of poor people and laborers cannot not afford to live under lockdown any more, he said on Thursday.

“We’re deciding that we are ending this lockdown now,” Khan said in a televised address. “We know that we’re doing it at a time when our curve is going up.... but it is not edging up as we were expecting.”

Pakistan, which has undergone a five-week lockdown, has reported 24,073 coronavirus cases with 564 deaths, and recorded its highest single-day increase of 1,523 cases on Thursday.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

First phase of the pandemic passed: Merkel

Russia's cases over 10,000 for 4th straight day

Dutch restaurant trials glass booths for dining

Indian troops kill militants in Kashmir

British scientist steps down after lockdown breach

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds weekly general audience virtually from the Library of the Apostolic Palace due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Vatican April 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pandemic is no excuse to exploit workers: pope

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower

US President Donald Trump points as he watches workers on the assembly line manufacturing protective masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak during a tour of a Honeywell manufacturing facility in Phoenix, Arizona, US, May 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump wears no mask during mask factory visit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.